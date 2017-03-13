The Oldest WWII Vet Alive Was Set To Lose His Home – So He Needed Help To See Out His Days In Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

At 110 years of age, Richard Overton has lived in his self-built house for more than six decades. But now living on his own isn’t as easy as it once was. Without anyone to care for him, it looks like he will have to enter an assisted living home. What’s more, that would be a move that relatives believe will send him to his grave. But will the kindness of strangers help Overton to stay in the house that he loves?

Overton was born on May 11, 1906, in Bastrop County, Texas. His great-great-grandfather was John Overton, a renowned American banker and politician who served as a judge at the Superior Court of Tennessee. What’s more, Overton is also distantly related to Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States.

With war being waged across the world, Overton enlisted in the United States Army on September 3, 1940. As a new recruit, he was assigned to duty in the South Pacific. One year later, he watched as the Japanese sank American ships in Pearl Harbor, and the United States entered World War II.

