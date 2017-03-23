Police Have Released These Chilling Unseen Photos From Kurt Cobain’s Death Probe

ADVERTISEMENT

Buried deep inside in the Seattle police department’s files, a detective makes a startling discovery. Somehow, four rolls of film have remained undeveloped, despite their connection to a death that shocked the world. Nearly two decades after Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s passing, new evidence has emerged that sheds light on his final hours.

Cobain was born on February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, a city in Washington State. The son of a waitress and a mechanic, he developed a love of music at an early age. Initially described as a happy and sensitive child, he became withdrawn and rebellious when his parents divorced.

In 1981, for his 14th birthday, Cobain’s uncle offered him a choice of gifts. He could have a bike or a second-hand guitar. Of course, Cobain chose the musical instrument. And in doing so he took his first steps on the path that would come to define his short life.

