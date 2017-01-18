When it comes to online dating, many people find that their dates look different in real life to how they appear in their profile pictures. After all, from flattering filters to strategic poses, there’s many things a person can do to subtly enhance their features. But what would happen if a girl turned up to a date looking 100 pounds heavier than she did online? A recent social experiment found out.
In September 2014 Simple Pickup posted a video to YouTube that showed the results of a social experiment it had conducted through Tinder. Launched by Kong Pham and Jesse Jhaj in 2011, Simple Pickup aims to teach men about the art of dating.
The Simple Pickup YouTube channel boasts over 2,700,000 subscribers. “Simple Pickup is designed to prove that any guy can attract women,” the channel explains. “We’ll use pickup lines to get phone numbers, answer your questions, and interview hot girls to get their perspective on everything from dating to sex.”
