This Psychopathic Child Shocked The World In 1990. Now Her Life As An Adult Has Been Uncovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Beth Thomas was just six years old when she started acting out her psychopathic fantasies. First, she tortured her pet dog. Then she killed some baby birds. After that, her mother caught her smashing the head of her younger brother John on the floor in the basement – and she injured him so badly that he needed stitches on his chin. But things became even more disturbing when Thomas stole some knives from the family kitchen…

When therapist Ken Magid interviewed her about her behavior for the making of the 1990 HBO documentary Child of Rage: A Story of Abuse, it became clear that the child did indeed have murderous intentions. Some of the scenes left viewers shocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas was suffering from a rare psychological condition, in fact, called “reactive attachment disorder” (RAD). As a result, she was incapable of giving or receiving love. She did not have a conscience. She was free to act out her most violent impulses. Thomas could, if she wished, kill her brother (or her parents) without a shred of guilt or shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT