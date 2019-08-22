The Soviet Rocket Scientist Who Was Left Stranded In Space For Over 300 Days

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s January 1992, and Cosmonaut 3rd Class Sergei Krikalev is into his eighth month on the Soviet space station Mir. Yet when he launched on May 19, 1991, his mission was meant to last for just five months. But events back on Earth have meant that Krikalev now has no way of knowing when he’ll head for home.

Krikalev – who was a flight engineer – had arrived at the Mir station with two other people. One was Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut. She spent eight days aboard Mir, conducting experiments before returning to Earth. The other was Anatoly Artsebarsky, who was to spend almost five months on Mir.

When Sharman returned to Earth, she ultimately left Krikalev and Artsebarsky alone on the space station. And while this pair was together, they made good use of their time with six space walks. These consisted of the cosmonauts performing various scientific experiments, as well as touching up the space station.

