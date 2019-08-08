Sable Starr Gained Infamy As A Teenage Groupie – But One Legendary Rockstar Did The Unthinkable

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 12 years of age, most girls still play with toys and have crushes on their classmates. But by that point in her life, Sable Starr had started going to concerts with friends who’d given up on school. And only two years later, she started frequenting the Whisky A Go Go and other nightclubs on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

Soon enough, Starr became known amongst some of the most famous names in 1970s rock. Indeed, the teenager with kinky blonde curls had ascended to rule over the so-called baby groupies. This was a group of young girls who dressed daringly and hung out with the likes of Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart and David Bowie.

Starr met Bowie behind closed doors, as well as a handful of other rockers who made the 1970s such a monumental decade for music. But one of the men she was acquainted with didn’t have a string-free romp in mind. Instead, he did the unthinkable to the teenage groupie – and the sad story is immortalized in a famous song.

