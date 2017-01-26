Deanna, a shift supervisor at U.S. chain The Coffee Bean, was recently given the task of training up a new barista, named Mick. A TV crew followed the pair as Deanna did her best to show Mick the ropes.
Unfortunately, Mick’s coffee-making skills weren’t impressive, but Deanna didn’t complain. Instead, she handed out gift cards to customers he had kept waiting as he fumbled over the coffee machine. Despite Mick’s obvious shortcomings, though, Deanna remained impeccably polite towards him throughout.
Later, Deanna and Mick were filmed taking a break from training and having a chat in a back room of the coffee shop. Before long Deanna started to open up about her background, and she revealed a lot about her life. In spite of the outward sense of calm she displayed previously, it turned out her life was in turmoil.
