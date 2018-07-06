After This Soldier Was Taken Prisoner In Vietnam, The Resistance He Put Up Drove His Captors Insane

ADVERTISEMENT

It was October 1963, and Green Beret Captain “Rocky” Versace was less than a fortnight away from the end of his tour of duty in Vietnam. Versace joined South Vietnamese soldiers on that fateful October day on a mission to find and destroy a Viet Cong position. But he and his comrades were ambushed. And to cap it all, a wounded Versace was taken captive by the communists.

Humbert Roque Versace came into the world in Honolulu, Hawaii, in July 1937, the eldest of five siblings. His mother Marie Teresa Ríos was a successful author, and his father, another Humbert Versace, was a U.S. Army colonel. Versace spent much of his childhood in Alexandria, Virginia.

Versace’s family moved around rather a lot, presumably following his army father’s postings. He went to school variously in Washington D.C. and Norfolk, Virginia, even spending a year studying in Germany at the Frankfurt American High School. He graduated from the Norfolk Catholic High School.

