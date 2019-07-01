The Dark Story Of The Soviet Conjoined Twins Who Displayed Violently Opposing Personalities

ADVERTISEMENT

On a dark and cold day in Moscow, then in Stalin’s Soviet Union, in 1950, a woman gives birth after a hard and painful labor. But nature has prepared a surprise for her – the baby she was expecting turns out to be a twosome. And as soon as the twins are born, word goes to a renowned scientist who has been waiting for just this moment.

While the babies have their own heads, and as everyone can hear, their own set of lungs, when the gaze travels down, something strange becomes clear. The twins are joined together. And Maria and Daria Krivoshlyapova – Masha and Dasha – will remain linked for the rest of their days. But although it’s impossible to distinguish the identical girls at birth, it will be easy one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because the two girls would grow to have very different personalities. Although identical twins share the same genetic material, that’s no guarantee that they will grow into the same person. And Masha and Dasha are going to prove that is true, with one becoming angry and aggressive while the other remains sweet and kindly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT