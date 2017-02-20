Strangers Stared When This Man Collapsed At An Airport. But Then They Saw Who Was Waiting For Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years ago, Alik was forced to flee her homeland of Sudan in search of safety. The African country has been at war, on and off, for decades. South Sudan broke away from the rest of the country in 2011 and has experienced civil war since 2013. Amid all this turmoil, Alik had to flee and find safety elsewhere in 2012. Separated from her own land, her journey would take her across the world to a country she had never been to before.

Alik’s journey took her to the United States of America and to Fort Worth, Texas, a place utterly at odds with what she was familiar with. To make matters more complicated, she had two children in tow and was pregnant with another child. Unfortunately, Alik had also been separated from her husband Dyan. There was no guarantee that Alik would see her husband again or that he would get to see his children grow up.

During the events that led to Dyan and Alik being separated, proof that the pair were married was completely destroyed. This set in motion an agonizing ordeal that they would endure for years. While Alik was designated as a single mother, Dyan had no proof that he was married, so was categorized as a single man and consequently placed at the end of the resettlement queue.

