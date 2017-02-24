These Teachers Faced Class To Deal With 5th Grade Gossip. Seconds Later, She Was Gasping With Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Seifert is a 39-year-old science teacher from Ohio. He had been teaching at Harry Russell Elementary for 17 years when he decided to do something extraordinary right in front of his fifth graders.

The story began two years ago when a brand new teacher joined the school. The new employee was called Ally Barker, and she was going to teach maths. Ally and Seifer hit it off from the start, and the two teachers soon became friends.

But it quickly became clear that there was more to their relationship than just friendship. Seifert and Barker were falling for one another. And it wasn’t a secret for long.

