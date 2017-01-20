Alexis Manigo was just a normal teenage girl, living in South Carolina and splitting her time between two loving parents. But one day, she discovered a secret that would change her life forever.
In July 1998, Gloria Williams arrived in Walterboro, South Carolina, with a baby girl. The child’s father, Charles Manigo, had been separated from Williams at the time of the birth. After the couple reunited, he named her Alexis Kelli Manigo, and the family settled down to a happy life.
Raised alongside two siblings, Alexis enjoyed a contented childhood. Her mother often took her on days out and constantly showered her with affection.
After Their Baby Daughter Died, These Parents Believed She Told Them To Do Something Wonderful
20 NFL Players Who Did Truly Awful Things
This Dog Was Left Alone In A Parking Lot For 9 Days – Before Someone Finally Heard His Howling
After Mom Was Hurt By A Heartless Comment About Her Baby, A Stranger Gave Her The Most Touching Gift
20 Photos Of Barack And Michelle Obama Over The Years That Show Just How Much Their Love Has Endured
This Dog’s Owners Wanted Him Put Down For Being Too “Yucky” – But Then His Luck Dramatically Changed
The 20 Most Insane Things That Newscasters Have Done On Live TV
Here’s The Cast Of Happy Days Three Decades After They Left Al’s Diner For Good
People Are Going Crazy For This 61-Year-Old Model’s Swimsuit Photos – And It’s Not Hard To See Why
This Pup Was Left To Starve To Death In A Crate By The Road. Then A Policeman Examined The Body
This Hiker Was Exploring A Frozen River When She Spotted Something Astounding Spinning In the Water
Right After This Family Photo Was Taken, Nurses Noticed Something Awful Happening To The Baby’s Face