Alexis Manigo was just a normal teenage girl, living in South Carolina and splitting her time between two loving parents. But one day, she discovered a secret that would change her life forever.

In July 1998, Gloria Williams arrived in Walterboro, South Carolina, with a baby girl. The child’s father, Charles Manigo, had been separated from Williams at the time of the birth. After the couple reunited, he named her Alexis Kelli Manigo, and the family settled down to a happy life.

Raised alongside two siblings, Alexis enjoyed a contented childhood. Her mother often took her on days out and constantly showered her with affection.

