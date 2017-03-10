This 16-Year-Old Guy Took A Ride Home With A Stranger – And Got A Life-Changing Payback

As they pulled up outside the teenager’s humble home, Matt White’s stomach sank. When the boy had said he was poor he hadn’t been exaggerating. And White couldn’t stand the thought of the youngster struggling, so he decided to help him out in the most extraordinary way.
In June 2016 White was doing his grocery shopping in Memphis, Tennessee. He had finished his shop and was making his way to the parking lot when a sheepish looking teen approached him. The young boy offered to help White carry his bags. But there was just one catch.
The boy introduced himself as Chauncy Jones Black. And in exchange for helping, he asked the stranger to buy him a box of donuts. After taking a good look at Jones and weighing up the situation, White agreed to the deal.
