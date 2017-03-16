This Teen Vanished Leaving Her Parents Devastated – Now The Mystery Has Finally Been Solved

One May morning in North Carolina, a 15-year-old girl leaves her home. As usual, she joins her friends on the bus. But Rachel Owens never makes it to school that day. Instead, she disappears into thin air – the start of a mystery that would haunt her family for the next five years.
Back in 2011 the Owens family were living in Supply, a small town in Brunswick County, NC. Kenneth and Kathy had six children, with Rachel being their youngest daughter. And the family appeared to live a normal life.
According to Rebekah, the eldest of the Owens siblings, Kenneth and Kathy kept a close eye on their daughters. “We would go to church and our parents kept us busy,” she recalled in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail. “They wouldn’t allow us to go out with boys and that was that for all of us.”
