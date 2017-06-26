10 Years After Their Children Were Swept Away By The Tsunami, They Were Sent A Life-Changing Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2014. Ten years after 2004’s Boxing Day tsunami tore her family apart, Jamaliah Rangkuti is still praying that her children are alive. Then, she receives a photograph from her brother, taken in a village more than 75 miles away. After all these years, is a miracle about to unfold?

In the early hours of December 26, 2004, the third-largest earthquake on record struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. A jolt where two of the Earth’s great tectonic plates – the Indian Plate and the Burma Plate – meet had catastrophic results.

The 9.0-magnitutude quake was felt across the Indian Ocean, as far away as the Maldives and Bangladesh. However, the worst was still to come. As the seabed rose up several feet, huge volumes of water became displaced, forming a tsunami that wreaked havoc across South Asia.

