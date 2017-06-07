This 7-Year-Old Girl Was Able To Carry Her Dad On Her Back. Now, Her Body’s Completely Transformed

In the 1990s circuses of an impoverished Ukraine, a young girl performs an astonishing act. Clad in a glitzy costume, she appears with her strongman father, her tiny frame dwarfed by his bulk. And yet, unbelievably, the seven-year-old lifts the fully-grown man onto her back, using nothing but her own strength. Ladies and gentlemen: Varya Akulova, the strongest girl in the world.
According to father Uri, there is a legend among the Akulovas, passed down through the generations. That legend states that the family’s almost superhuman strength is all down to a higher power – specifically, that it’s a God-given gift.
And with this divine legacy in mind, when Uri and his wife, Larisa, found out they were expecting a child, the dad-to-be soon began making plans. Uri had previously worked as a strongman and acrobat in his native Ukraine and so hoped to reignite his circus career with a father-and-son act.
