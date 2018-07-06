This Afro-American Woman Was A Trailblazing Pilot, And Her Barnstorming Exploits Were Totally Insane

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Labor Day in New York, and a crowd looks on in delight as Bessie Coleman flies her Curtiss airplane through the skies. The ambitious aviatrix has spent years building up to this moment, defying the expectations of the era to achieve her impossible dream. Now, she’s emerged a true heroine – with a story worthy of the movie screen.

Coleman was born in the community of Atlanta, Texas, on January 26, 1892. Her father George was of both Native American and African-American descent, while her mother Susan had a predominantly African-American heritage. And even though it was not easy to be anything other than white in America at the time, the Colemans made the most of their situation.

When Bessie was just a young girl, her family moved some 200 miles west to the small town of Waxahachie, TX. And at six years old, she started at the local school. However, segregation was still prevalent in the region at the time, and Bessie was forced to trek four miles to a separate one-room building, where basics such as pencils and paper were often in short supply.

