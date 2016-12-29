ADVERTISEMENT

When this army veteran broke the terms of his probation and then lied about it, the judge knew he had to serve his punishment. And so he threw him in jail. But then something unusual happened. Minutes after the man entered his cell, he began sweating and shaking. And then the door rattled. The jailer opened it. Standing before him in the doorway was the judge who had him locked up.

Joe Serna is an army veteran. After three tours of duty in Afghanistan, the Green Beret Sergeant retired, having clocked up almost two decades of service. Moreover, the proud military man was decorated with awards. And among his many military accolades were two Purple Hearts – an honor only awarded to those injured or killed in service.

Serna retired from the army and returned to his family in North Carolina in 2013. But as many former service personnel have found, re-adjusting to life on civilian street wasn’t easy. Indeed, it wasn’t long before he found himself in trouble with the police. In 2014, Serna was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was consequently placed on probation.

