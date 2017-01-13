PK Mahanandia grew up in the east of India, born into the Dalit caste. He was regarded as one of the “untouchables,” a this caste on the lowest rung of society. But despite his lowly beginnings, he would go on to have a remarkable life.
As a young boy, Mahanandia was rejected by people of other castes. He wasn’t even permitted to join his schoolmates in the classroom. Instead, he had to sit in a corridor. People went so far as to throw stones at him because of his low status.
Despite his miserable childhood, Mahanandia was determined to make something of his life. And so he worked hard and eventually became a respected sketch artist in the Indian capital of Delhi.
This Adopted Puppy Chose An Unusual New BFF, There Was No Way It Should Have Worked Out
These Fascinating Photos Of Immigrants Reveal How Hard Life Was In Turn-Of-The-Century New York
Two Days After This Man Survived The Atomic Blast At Hiroshima, Fate Dealt Him The Cruelest Of Twists
When A Family Saw That This Deaf, One-Eyed Dog Had Spent 3 Years In A Shelter, It Broke Their Hearts
20 Movies That You Can’t Afford To Miss In 2017
When This Terminally Ill Man Began Restoring An Abandoned Church, Something Truly Miraculous Happened
20 Reasons To Never Friggin Visit Iceland. Ever.
When A Record Snowstorm Crippled Istanbul, People Went Above And Beyond For The City’s Stray Animals
These Are The 10 Types Of People Most Likely To Cheat On You
20 Silly Movie Mistakes Made By Directors Who Are Usually Masters Of Their Craft
20 Insane Selfies That Will Make You Wonder What On Earth They Were Thinking
20 Bizarre Facts About Australia That You Definitely Didn’t Know