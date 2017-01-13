ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via CNN / Facebook/Dr P.K Mahanandia

PK Mahanandia grew up in the east of India, born into the Dalit caste. He was regarded as one of the “untouchables,” a this caste on the lowest rung of society. But despite his lowly beginnings, he would go on to have a remarkable life.

Image: via CNN

As a young boy, Mahanandia was rejected by people of other castes. He wasn’t even permitted to join his schoolmates in the classroom. Instead, he had to sit in a corridor. People went so far as to throw stones at him because of his low status.

Image: via CNN

Despite his miserable childhood, Mahanandia was determined to make something of his life. And so he worked hard and eventually became a respected sketch artist in the Indian capital of Delhi.

