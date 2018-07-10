This Flight Attendant Plunged To Earth From 33,330 Feet – But Somehow She Lived To Tell The Tale

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 3:15 p.m. on January 26, 1972, and JAT Flight 367 has just taken off from Copenhagen Airport in Denmark. The plane, flying in the colors of the Yugoslav national airline JAT, is on a routine flight from the Danish capital to Belgrade in what was then called the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. On board is 22-year-old flight attendant Vesna Vulovic. In about 45 minutes her life will change forever.

Vesna Vulovic was born in the Yugoslavian capital Belgrade in 1950. Her father was in business and her mother was a physical trainer. After finishing school, at 18 Vulovic went to university to study modern languages. She completed her first year and then traveled to the U.K. to improve her English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vulovic had been drawn to England not only to brush up on her English skills but also because she was a big fan of The Beatles who had burst on to the international scene in the early 1960s. After teaming up with a friend in London for a while, Vulovic then decided to move on to Stockholm in Sweden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT