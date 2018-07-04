This Green Beret Went Through Hell And Back In A Heroic Effort To Save The Lives Of Countless Men

ADVERTISEMENT

It was September 1970, a time when the Vietnam War was at its height, and American and South Vietnamese forces had flown into Laos to take part in a clandestine mission against the North Vietnamese Army. A ferocious firefight developed. Men were down. Who was going to save them? Step forward Sergeant Gary M. Rose, a medic in the U.S. Special Forces.

Gary Michael Rose was born in Watertown, New York, in 1947, and later moved to Los Angeles. There, he graduated from the James Monroe High School in 1965. Two years after his graduation, Rose joined the U.S. Army and did his basic training at California’s Fort Ord camp. He went on to complete his advanced infantry training and parachute training at bases in Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some six months after joining the army, the then Private Rose was accepted for Special Forces training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After successfully completing the course, he graduated as a Special Forces medic. In April 1969 Rose was posted to Lopburi in Thailand where he helped train Thai military personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT