Londoner Adam Lyons, 36, is the envy of many a man – the Englishman has not one but two gorgeous girlfriends. In fact, some have even called him the “luckiest man alive” after hearing about his life with partners Brooke Shedd and Jane Shalakhova.
Speaking about their arrangement in May 2017, Lyons told the Daily Mail that the unconventional arrangement makes life easy for all involved. He said, “For us, three people works because it enables us to manage daily life so much better.”
Lyons, who runs a psychology consultancy firm, believes that their life as a “throuple” allows each partner to share their responsibilities easily. “So many of our friends are in ‘normal’ two-person couple relationships with kids, jobs and all the other typical responsibilities and I see them struggling to juggle their lives,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s difficult with two people,” he added.
-
When A Guy Inherited This Old Chest, He Opened It To Reveal A False Bottom Full Of Secrets
-
This Woman Claimed To Be Homeless To Get Money. Then Authorities Found Out The Startling Truth
-
4 Days After This Girl Vanished In Gator-Infested Swampland, A Searcher Heard A Weak Little Voice
-
When This Deaf Woman Was Finally Able To Hear, She Revealed Exactly What Her Mother-In-Law Had Done
-
Rescuers Told This Owner His Dog Had Died – But They Were Secretly Putting A Plan Into Action
-
Mom Says She’s Had A Stressful Day With The Kids – But Her Daughter Tells A Whole Other Story
-
Deep In The Woods These Guys Discovered A Hidden Entrance To A Mysterious Cave
-
This Guy Lives With His Two Gorgeous Girlfriends – And Now He Has Another Surprise In Store
-
Jim Carrey Is Set To Go On Trial Over The Tragic Death Of Ex-Girlfriend Cathriona White
-
This Single Mom Was Devastated By A Hateful Note From A Neighbor – But They Didn’t Know The Truth
-
When A Girl Leapt From A Car And Went Running For Help, This Worker Immediately Dialled 911
-
After Officers Saw A Suspicious Note On These Cases, They Found Truly Heartbreaking Cargo Inside