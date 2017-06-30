This Guy Lives With His Two Gorgeous Girlfriends – And Now He Has Another Surprise In Store

By Conor Sheils
June 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/This Morning

Londoner Adam Lyons, 36, is the envy of many a man – the Englishman has not one but two gorgeous girlfriends. In fact, some have even called him the “luckiest man alive” after hearing about his life with partners Brooke Shedd and Jane Shalakhova.

Image: Instagram/Adam Lyons

Speaking about their arrangement in May 2017, Lyons told the Daily Mail that the unconventional arrangement makes life easy for all involved. He said, “For us, three people works because it enables us to manage daily life so much better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/Adam Lyons

Lyons, who runs a psychology consultancy firm, believes that their life as a “throuple” allows each partner to share their responsibilities easily. “So many of our friends are in ‘normal’ two-person couple relationships with kids, jobs and all the other typical responsibilities and I see them struggling to juggle their lives,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s difficult with two people,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT