After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer

It’s every parents’ worst nightmare. Your child is sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. But in this heartwarming story, the incredible kindness of one stranger saved the day.

Blake Bahr certainly did not have an easy start in life. Nick and Heather Bahr welcomed their little baby boy in November 2014, but it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t very well.

Unfortunately, the baby was born with only one kidney, and it wasn’t functioning well. At just two days old, Blake received a kidney disease diagnosis. And because of his poor health, he spent the first few months of his life in hospital.

