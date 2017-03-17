This Teen Was Called A Monster Because Of Her 500 Birthmarks. But Now She’s The One Who’s Smiling

ADVERTISEMENT

When she was growing up, other people made Alba Parejo feel like a monster. Indeed, bullies cruelly targeted her because of the many moles and birthmarks that cover her entire body. But after years of feeling worthless, she’s now learning to love herself – and her unique appearance has even led her on to big things.

Parejo has had some time to get used to how she looks, however, as she’s had marked skin since she was a baby. Back then, the Spanish native was diagnosed with congenital melanocytic nevus, with “nevus” being the medical term for a skin lesion. And how the condition affects people depends on its severity; Parejo, for example, has over 500 large moles and birthmarks across her face and body, making hers a relatively extreme example.

Consequently, before she reached five years old, Parejo was constantly in and out of hospital. In fact, she had a total of 30 operations on the areas affected by congenital melanocytic nevus. The stress of the surgeries eventually became too much for the youngster from Barcelona, though, and so her treatment was curtailed.

