When This Woman Demanded A Tattoo, The Artist Said “What?” But Now She Gets Inked Every Single Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2014 Jason Ward was a 44-year-old tattoo artist living in Hamilton, New Zealand. He was working at the city’s Muscle and Ink Tattoo parlor at the time. And it was there that, one day, he encountered a client pretty different to the ones he had inked before. What’s more, she had a request that, at first, made him scratch his head.

In particular, it was Suzie Barrie who puzzled Ward when she walked into the parlor for the very first time. And the woman was on a mission, it seemed, judging by the way she insisted that her unusual demand be carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Barrie wasn’t your stereotypical tattoo parlor client. She was more likely to be found, in fact, at a day center for adults with learning difficulties. She has Down syndrome – a genetic condition that often presents itself through distinctive facial characteristics and, in some, a level of intellectual impairment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT