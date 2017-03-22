Three Years After This 15-Year-Old Came Out As Trans, Mom Was Inspired To Join Her On Her Journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Maison was born in Detroit, U.S., to proud parents Erica and Les. But as a little boy, he battled a few demons. He always felt like something wasn't quite right.

Corey couldn’t shake the feeling that he was born in the wrong body. And, after years of confusion, young Corey finally came to a brave realization. He wanted to identify as a girl, and not as a boy.

Corey was terrified to tell his family that he wanted to transition. Indeed, in 2017 he told Australia's 60 Minutes that he always wanted "to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me." However, he decided it had to be done.

