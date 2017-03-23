3 Years After She Adopted This Baby, The Birth Dad Was Let Out Of Jail – And She Got A Shocking Call

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December in South Carolina, and little Braelynn Puckett is living happily with her brothers and sisters. She’s been a part of the Dalsing family for three years, and their home is the only one she has ever known. Then, a shocking decision comes out of the blue – one that could turn Puckett’s young life completely upside down.

Tammy and Edward Dalsing live in Rock Hill, a city in York County, S.C. The pair have long been foster parents, providing a loving home for a number of children over the years. So, when they heard about a baby in need of a new family, they didn’t hesitate to welcome her in.

Braelynn was just a newborn when she came to the attention of the South Carolina Department of Social Services in May 2013. Sadly, the organization suspected that her mother Erica Smith was using drugs. And when tests revealed that baby Braelynn was carrying traces of cocaine in her body, she and her sister McKenna were removed from the family home.

