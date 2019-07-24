This Top Nazi Henchman Mysteriously Vanished From The Führerbunker The Day After Hitler’s Suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s April 30, 1945, and Adolf Hitler has just shot himself dead – a definitive, brutal end to the Führer’s genocidal regime. For weeks, the German leader had been holed up in his Berlin bunker alongside other high-ranking Nazis, with Gestapo chief Heinrich Müller among them. Yet while witnesses claim to see Müller the day after Hitler’s death, the murderous Nazi then appears to vanish from the face of the Earth. And ever since, rumors have been rife about Müller’s ultimate fate.

Hitler had moved to his bunker in the grounds of the Reich Chancellery – his Berlin residence and office – on January 16, 1945. With him was a retinue of lackeys, various top Nazis and his mistress Eva Braun. In fact, Hitler would marry Braun the day before he shot himself, while Braun ended her days at the same time with a cyanide pill.

And when Hitler had relocated to the Führerbunker, the Russians already had their sights on the German capital of Berlin. They’d bludgeoned the Nazis out of Russia and were now fighting them in Poland – not far from the German border. Then, by February 1945, the Soviets were just 37 miles from Berlin. In other words, the end was near for Hitler and his subordinates.

