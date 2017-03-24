20 Toxic Behaviors That Could Cost You Your Friends And Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

We all do our very best to avoid toxic people. They make for really terrible friends, co-workers and even family members. But are you in danger of becoming a toxic person yourself? Here are the the 20 super toxic behaviors and habits you need to avoid at all costs – see if you’re guilty of any of them.

20. Accusing others of being overly sensitive

Do you regularly find yourself telling friends that they’re too sensitive? Perhaps you’re often telling others to chill out and stop being so defensive? Well, maybe it’s time to stop and take a look at yourself instead. Because according to Psychology author Peg Streep, that’s a potential sign that the problem lies with you, and not them.

19. Manipulating those around you

Nobody wants to be thought of as manipulative, but you might be doing it without even noticing. Maybe you’re trying to affect people’s choices or actions in a controlling way, or deliberately trying to direct attention towards yourself. One Psychology Today article claims this sort of manipulative behavior is a sign that you could be unbalanced emotionally.

