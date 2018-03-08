These Triplets Were Separated At Birth In Cruel Experiment. But Decades Later They Learnt The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old boy could not believe his first day of college. Strangers were slapping him on the back and giving him kisses like they knew him. It was surreal. But as he was to learn, the truth was even more strange, and sinister, than he could have imagined.

Of all of the debates that seem to have been going on forever, “nature vs. nurture” has been one of the most controversial. Nature, in this instance, refers to what we are born with – our genetic makeup and other parts of our biology. Nurture, on the other hand, is our environment. It concerns where and how we are raised. Which one is a bigger part of determining who we become?

ADVERTISEMENT

The quest to determine whether genetics or upbringing make us what we are has resulted in a great deal of research. Because of their identical genes, twins are popular subjects for this research. In fact, there have been at least 2,748 twin studies done between the years of 1958 and 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT