A scene of devastation and horror on an Oklahoma highway, one Sunday morning in April – a young woman driver lies dying on the side of the road, having totaled her truck. But despite the danger, one passer by stops his vehicle and does something her family will remember forever.
Dorothy Marko was a 25-year-old mother-of-two from Oklahoma – known as Dodi to her adoring family. She was traveling on Highway 70 in Choctaw County, O.K., in the early morning of April 23, when for some unknown reason her truck left the road.
Her truck hit a tree and was immediately engulfed in flames at the side of the highway. The unfortunate young woman was still at the wheel as her truck was rapidly swallowed up by the raging fire.
-
13 Years Ago This Boy Was Born With Two Faces. Now Medical Experts Are Astonished By His Appearance
-
When Villagers Found This Elephant Trapped In A Well, There Was Only One Thing They Could Do
-
A Bystander Saw This Officer Lying Prone With His Horse, And The Story Behind The Photo Is Tragic
-
A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results
-
After Over 3 Decades Together, Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Have Announced Some Astonishing News
-
Locals Complained About Her 4-Year-Old’s Headstone – So Authorities Took Incredibly Heartless Action
-
When This Woman Stepped Close To A Pit Bull On A Park Bench, What She Discovered Left Her Reeling
-
This Trucker Found A Woman Dying After A Terrible Accident, And What He Did Left Her Family Stunned
-
20 Times Doctors Proved There’s No Better Medicine Than Laughter
-
Little People, Big World’s Zach And Tori Roloff Have Just Introduced Their Baby Boy To The World
-
When This Girl’s Folks Gave Her A Giant Graduation Gift, The Surprise Inside Literally Floored Her
-
Elvis' Granddaughter Is Now A Rising Star Herself, And It’s Spooky How Much She Looks Like The King