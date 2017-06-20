This Trucker Found A Woman Dying After A Terrible Accident, And What He Did Left Her Family Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene of devastation and horror on an Oklahoma highway, one Sunday morning in April – a young woman driver lies dying on the side of the road, having totaled her truck. But despite the danger, one passer by stops his vehicle and does something her family will remember forever.

Dorothy Marko was a 25-year-old mother-of-two from Oklahoma – known as Dodi to her adoring family. She was traveling on Highway 70 in Choctaw County, O.K., in the early morning of April 23, when for some unknown reason her truck left the road.

Her truck hit a tree and was immediately engulfed in flames at the side of the highway. The unfortunate young woman was still at the wheel as her truck was rapidly swallowed up by the raging fire.

