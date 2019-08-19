The Truth About George Washington’s Final Years – And Why His Death Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December 14, 1799, and in a candle-lit chamber in Mount Vernon, Virginia, a group huddles around George Washington’s bedside. Bloodstained instruments have been used to slice open the former president’s body; his skin is demarcated with scores of crimson lines. And the stench of sickness lies heavy in the air as doctors debate the cause of their charge’s mysterious illness in hushed voices. Their efforts are in vain, though: Washington won’t see out the night.

But how did America’s first president find himself in this dire position? Well, December 12 – just two days before his death – began like any other. Washington had retired from office several years earlier, and he now devoted his time to running his sizable estate: Mount Vernon. And as you may expect, overseeing hundreds of slaves and thousands of acres of land was no easy task. So, as was his custom, the former leader set out to survey his land on horseback.

On this particular day, though, the weather was terrible. Icy rain, sleet and snow each lashed down on Mount Vernon in turn, soaking the former president straight through. When he finally arrived back for his evening meal, then, snow had settled in the 67-year-old’s hair, and his apparel was thoroughly sodden. But as Washington had invited company over that evening, he apparently felt that he had no time to change into dry clothes before they ate.

