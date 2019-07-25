The Little-known Truth About The Darker Side Of Winston Churchill

ADVERTISEMENT

It is May 13, 1940, and Winston Churchill is giving an address to his fellow politicians that, as it turns out, will prove historic. Having just accepted the position of British prime minister at the beginning of World War II, Churchill eloquently pledges himself to the cause of victory. Today, the man is celebrated for this speech and others like it. Yet there are also darker aspects to his personality – and they’re worthy of consideration.

Following some difficult years in politics, Churchill eventually emerged as one of the most important figures of modern times. Having stood against Nazi Germany, he has come to represent the notions of freedom and British pugnacity for many people. Indeed, along with the United States’ Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin, Churchill led the Allied forces to triumph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Churchill spoke fervidly in favor of democracy and the right to liberty throughout the course of World War II. And many of his articulations are still known and studied decades after they were first delivered. In fact, it might be said that some of his speeches remain the bedrock of British national identity today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT