The 20 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2017 Have Been Revealed – And You May Recognize Some Of Them

The modern media is obsessed with beauty. And that’s why lists such as the ones put together by TC Candler exist. It features some faces that you’re sure to recognize, and others that you probably aren’t as familiar with. One thing’s for sure – this roundup is sure to garner much debate. So, here are the 20 most beautiful faces of 2017.

20. Taylor Hill (Supermodel)

One look at American Taylor Hill, and it will come as no surprise that she’s a supermodel. Born in Palatine, Illinois, in 1996, Hill was scouted when she was just 14 by agent and photographer Jim Jordan. Since then, she’s gone on to walk the runway at fashion shows and posed for endless photoshoots.

19. Lupita Nyong’o (Actress)

It isn’t just supermodels who made the list, however. There are plenty of actresses in there, too. For instance, 12 Years a Slave star Lupita Nyong’o landed the number 19 spot, and it isn’t hard to see why. But she’s certainly not just a pretty face. Indeed, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013, followed by a Tony Award nomination thanks to her poignant display in Eclipsed on Broadway.

