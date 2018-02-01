Two Days After This Ex-NFL Player Went Fishing, A Search Crew Discovered A Body In The Woods

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring evening in Michigan, and Cullen Finnerty heads out into the woods for a spot of solo fishing. But when his family arrive to collect him, the ex-footballer is nowhere to be seen. A talented quarterback, he’s known for his almost superhuman strength – but as the hours pass, his loved ones nonetheless begin to worry.

Cullen was born on August 18, 1982, in the Detroit, MI, suburb of Brighton. His father, Tim Sr., had played football in high school. So, it seemed natural that Cullen and his two brothers would find themselves drawn to the sport. And sure enough, during his time at Brighton High School, Cullen began to shine on the field.

As a senior, in fact, Cullen was named the Livingston County Football Player of the Year. It proved to be the start of a successful sporting career. Indeed, by the time that he left high school, he already had a handful of impressive accolades to his name. And following a false start at the University of Toledo, he subsequently found his feet at Grand Valley State in Allendale, MI.

