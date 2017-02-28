These Two Stunning Cosplayers Got Married – And Their Wedding Was An Awesome Modern-Day Fairytale

ADVERTISEMENT

Because two Danish cosplayers spent so much time dressed as other people, their loved ones knew their wedding day would be a fantastic spectacle. However, nothing could have prepared them for what the couple would wear on their big day. And the result was simply magical.

Soerine Karlsson and Carina Gradholt Peterson both come from Copenhagen, Denmark. However, they rarely go by their own names. In fact, many people will know them for their various alter egos. That’s because the two girls have become famous on the cosplay scene.

Karlsson and Gradholt Peterson first met at high school. However, they weren’t really friends at the time. In fact, when Karlsson left to attend another school, Gradholt Peterson didn’t really think much of it. But that was before a chance meeting brought them back together.

