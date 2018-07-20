This U.S. Soldier Destroyed 258 Armored Vehicles And A Dozen Tanks In Just 81 Days Of Combat

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary World War Two tank captain Lafayette G. Pool had caused havoc amongst his German adversaries. But amid a fierce battle in Germany’s Rhineland in 1944, his Sherman took two direct hits from a Nazi Panther tank. Was it possible that Pool and his crew could survive this devastating attack?

Born in July 1919 in Odem, Texas, Lafayette Green Pool was one of twin brothers. His sibling was John Thomas Pool, who fought for his country in the U.S. Navy during World War Two. Lafayette went to school in Taft, Texas, and he graduated from there in 1938.

Pool now tried to join the Navy like his brother but was turned down due to a sight defect he’d picked up while boxing. Instead, he continued his studies at Kingsville’s Texas College of Arts and Industries (now Texas A&M) where he majored in engineering. While at college, he showed advanced pugilistic skills.

