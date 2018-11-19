How A Visit To India In 1962 Turned Jackie Kennedy Into A Legend

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s March 1962, and First Lady Jackie Kennedy has landed in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Without her famous husband at her side, she meets politicians, tours the sights and even greets a baby elephant with glee. Two weeks later, she returns to the United States. But the impact of her visit will be felt for many years to come.

Born Jacqueline Lee Bouvier on July 28, 1929, as a child Jackie split her time between Manhattan in New York City and her family’s estate on Long Island. Her father John, a stockbroker on Wall Street, idolized his daughter. Consequently, she soon grew into a confident and independent young girl.

In 1940 Jackie’s mother Janet divorced John. Two years later, she remarried Hugh Dudley Auchincloss Jr., heir to the Standard Oil fortune, and moved with her two daughters to her new husband’s estate in Virginia. But in 1944 the future Mrs Kennedy chose to escape to boarding school in Connecticut. And there she swore never to become something so mundane as a housewife.

