The Mysterious Tale Of Marie Laveau – The Vicious Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans

In a crumbling cemetery in New Orleans, a crypt is said to hold the remains of one of the city’s most legendary occultists: Marie Laveau. Some curious souls wander through the maze of dilapidated tombs in search of her final resting place. A layer of sea shells litter portions of the walkways, crunching under visitors’ feet as they wend their way toward what’s believed to be the fabled tomb of New Orleans’ Voodoo Queen.

On that note, there’s some confusion surrounding which tomb Laveau’s remains are actually in. However, one in particular has been marked out as a location for communing with the conjuror. Yes, despite the fact that NOLA.com claimed in 2018 that Laveau was interred in her long-time lover’s family crypt, people often frequent another grave to pay their respects to the Voodoo Queen.

This tomb – which NOLA.com dubbed a “faux Laveau” – is riddled with marks left by strangers who were doubtless keen to contact her. Rows of the letter “x” are etched into the ivory colored plaster, scratched in hues of red and black. A green rosary hangs next to the mausoleum’s door. Half-spent candles, bouquets of lurid blooms, bottles of alcohol and other paraphernalia cover the floor – all left as gifts to the Voodoo Queen.

