When Her Man Got Cancer, This Waitress Couldn’t Feed Her Kids. Then She Got A Life-Changing Tip

Just like many other moms, Jessica Reboredo worked hard, putting in the hours as a waitress at a Chili’s restaurant to take care of the bills. Her husband Robert, too, paid his way as a carpenter. But the lives of the Henderson, Nevada, couple and their children were changed forever when Robert received a diagnosis of testicular cancer.
Robert was only 24 at the time he received that terrible news. That is, a whole nine years younger than the average age at which men in the U.S. are usually diagnosed with the disease. And the prognosis became even worse when it was learned that the cancer had metastasized to both his stomach and his lungs.
Although testicular cancer kills relatively few people each year, the fact that it had spread was worrying. And even more heartbreakingly, Jessica was expecting the pair’s fourth child at the time of Robert’s diagnosis. The idea that the doting dad might not live to see his new baby walk or talk was now a horrible possibility.
