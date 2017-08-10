Ever Wondered What Happened To Myspace Founder Tom? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Today

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember Myspace Tom? Chances are, even if you weren’t a user of the first big social networking platform, you knew his face. After all, Tom Anderson’s Myspace profile picture is probably one of the most widely viewed photos on the web. In 2012 he even made the bold claim that it’s been seen more times than the Mona Lisa, which might be stretching the truth a little. But while he was once omnipresent online, these days Anderson’s life is a whole lot different.

Anderson was born on November 8, 1970, in the city of Escondido, San Diego. His interest in computers came early – indeed, at just 14 years old, he attracted the attention of the FBI after he managed to hack into Chase Manhattan Bank’s security. At the time, Anderson’s online activity was done under the name “Lord Flathead.”

Eventually, he went on to study at the University of California, Berkeley, where he majored in English and Rhetoric. But the diversity of his interests didn’t end there – following his graduation, he joined a band as their lead singer, before moving to Taiwan.

