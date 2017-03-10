When The Jack Gave Out, Dad Was Crushed Under A Car. Then His 8-Year-Old Son Sprang Into Action

By Francesca Lynagh
March 10, 2017
Stephen Parker is a father-of-two from Sugar City, Idaho. In the backyard of his family home, Parker kept a bunch of cars. One day in July 2016 he asked his 17-year-old son, Mason, and eight-year-old son, JT, to help him with something.

Parker wanted his boys to assist him with some maintenance on one of the cars. The particular car, a Toyota Prius, was heavy, so he needed the extra hands. They quickly got to work.

The three of them managed to get the car jacked up without any major difficulties. But then, 17-year-old Mason cut his hand and headed back into the house to clean up his wound. This meant it was only eight-year-old Mason left outside helping his dad.

