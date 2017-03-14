When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified

By Francesca Lynagh
March 14, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via LittleThings
Image: via LittleThings

Mike Severo lives in Kansas City, Missouri. He works in the communications department for the City of Kansas government. Little did Severo know that it would be this job that would lead him to find true love in 2013.

Image: Facebook/Mike Severo
Image: Facebook/Mike Severo

Although the government buildings where he worked were perhaps not the most romantic setting, Severo met Kalina Blosser there. He had the job of training her up as a court clerk, and the two shortly began dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Mike Severo
Image: Facebook/Mike Severo

Their relationship went from strength to strength over the next three years. And co-workers at City Hall were aware of their romance. Indeed, one prosecutor working there even jokingly nicknamed them, “My lovebirds.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT