When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified

Mike Severo lives in Kansas City, Missouri. He works in the communications department for the City of Kansas government. Little did Severo know that it would be this job that would lead him to find true love in 2013.
Although the government buildings where he worked were perhaps not the most romantic setting, Severo met Kalina Blosser there. He had the job of training her up as a court clerk, and the two shortly began dating.
Their relationship went from strength to strength over the next three years. And co-workers at City Hall were aware of their romance. Indeed, one prosecutor working there even jokingly nicknamed them, “My lovebirds.”
This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles
After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d
These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double
Deep Inside This Cliff Face Lies A Secret Stronghold Bristling With WWII Weapons
This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting
This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped
20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know