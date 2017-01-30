It had been a long and eventful weekend. Rosalynd Harris was back at work after witnessing President Trump’s inauguration and protesting in the subsequent Women’s March. With emotions running high, Harris was no doubt skeptical when some pro-Trump customers left the waitress a note. However, it turned to be one of the sincerest gestures she’d ever received.
At the time of President Trump’s inauguration, Rosalynd Harris was working as a waitress at Busboys and Poets in Washington DC. The 25-year-old had been working at the venue since mid-2015. The wages she earned helped to support her other career as a professional dancer.
Busboys and Poets is a liberal meeting point in the U.S. capital. The restaurant has a mission to inspire social change. The venue uses arts and culture to make meaningful connections between different races and cultures. The owners have even had former President Barack Obama through their doors.
