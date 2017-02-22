His Wife Kept Having Anaphylactic Reactions To Him – So He Started A Life-Changing Home Renovation

By Francesca Lynagh
February 22, 2017
Image: YouTube/Scott Watkins / via Little Things
Imagine not being able to hold your wife’s hand, or watch television sitting next to your husband in case you give them an allergic reaction that lands them in hospital. It seems unfathomable, but for one couple it’s a harsh reality.

Image: YouTube/Scott Watkins
And Scott and Johanna Watkins’ relationship is far from that of the average married couple as a result. Still, things were considerably more normal at the start of the Minneapolis natives’ relationship. And that continued to be the case until the day that Johanna started to exhibit some unusual behavior.

Image: YouTube/Scott Watkins
Bizarrely, Johanna began to cough whenever Scott was near her. That was definitely not an ideal situation for a young couple in the throes of a new relationship. And, as it turned out, Johanna’s symptoms indicated something far more alarming than just a minor allergy.

