His Wife Kept Having Anaphylactic Reactions To Him – So He Started A Life-Changing Home Renovation

Imagine not being able to hold your wife’s hand, or watch television sitting next to your husband in case you give them an allergic reaction that lands them in hospital. It seems unfathomable, but for one couple it’s a harsh reality.
And Scott and Johanna Watkins’ relationship is far from that of the average married couple as a result. Still, things were considerably more normal at the start of the Minneapolis natives’ relationship. And that continued to be the case until the day that Johanna started to exhibit some unusual behavior.
Bizarrely, Johanna began to cough whenever Scott was near her. That was definitely not an ideal situation for a young couple in the throes of a new relationship. And, as it turned out, Johanna’s symptoms indicated something far more alarming than just a minor allergy.
For 30 Days Nobody Noticed This Shelter Dog – But He Was Just Desperate To Show He’s One Of A Kind
20 Brutal Goodbye Cakes That Employees Got After They Quit Their Jobs
20 Hilarious Dogs On Tumblr Who Are Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face
This Little Dog’s Defects Made Him A Misfit, But He Was So Much More Than The Sum Of His Parts
This 80-Year-Old Tortoise Stunned Keepers When She Laid The Most Wonderful Surprise
When This Golden Retriever Goes For Walks, She Gives Love To Strangers In The Most Adorable Way
This Couple Didn’t Like The Look Of Their Kitchen, So They Gave It An Awesome Two-Week Makeover
This Pup With No Front Legs Would’ve Died If He’d Stayed With Mom, So He Needed A Loving New Family
After Doctors Gave This Mom Heartbreaking News, Her Husband Wrote A Deeply Moving Post About Her Choice
A Retired Mathematician Bought This Rotting Cabin For $100. And What He Did To It Was Mindblowing
When This Puppy Got Trapped Down A 200ft Well For 10 Days, A Frantic Struggle To Rescue Him Ensued
6 Areas Of Science That Donald Trump Thinks Are Fake