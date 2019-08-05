After A Lifetime Spent Living In The Wilderness, This Native American Was Finally Forced To Emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

The year is 1911 and it’s a summer’s day in northern California. Here, some slaughterhouse workers spot a man apparently trying to make off with some meat from their yard. They apprehend the stranger, who is emaciated and apparently starving. But once his true identity emerges, the man’s story hits the front pages and astonishes the world.

The man that those slaughterhouse workers had stumbled across near the city of Oroville in Butte County was actually a Native American. He was a member of the Yahi tribe, a northern Californian offshoot of the wider Yana people. Later, he came to be known by the name of Ishi. That word simply means “man” in the Yana tongue.

When Ishi was spotted in Oroville, he was thought to be in and around 50 years of age. And up until that day in August 2011 he had spent his entire life living in the wilderness of northern California, in the region of the Lassen Peak. But the contact he had with white men at the slaughterhouse was not his first.

