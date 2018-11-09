This Woman Was Brought Up In A Cave, Got Stalked By Jaguars And Killed A Street Child To Survive

ADVERTISEMENT

First came the growl. Then the animal loomed into view. It was a jaguar, on the hunt right outside their home. The young girl and her mother had every reason to be afraid. Jaguars rarely attack humans, but when they do it can be fatal. More than this, though, the pair were extremely vulnerable. They lived in a cave. There were no fences, no doors and nowhere to hide…

The young girl’s name was Christiana Mara Coelho. Born in 1983 in Diamantina – a colonial mining town in Minas Gerais, Brazil – she was taken to live in the cave just two weeks after her birth. Her mother, Petronilia, had needed to escape her abusive brother. Christiana’s father was not around. So, she grabbed her baby daughter and fled.

Christiana and her mother, whom she affectionately referred to as Mamãe, spent the next five years clinging on in the wilds of Minas Gerais. Of course, living away from civilization meant contending with serious challenges, such as prowling jaguars. And yet, as time went on, big cats proved to be the least of their worries.

