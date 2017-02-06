This Woman Was Shamed By Wedding Guests For The Dress She Was Wearing. Her Response? Phenomenal

By Francesca Lynagh
February 6, 2017
Image: Instagram/mrslizkrueger
Imagine having to call your husband to pick you up from a wedding because other women there had bullied you. In what could have been a potentially devastating experience, one woman turned this negative, horrible incident into something great.

Image: Instagram/mrslizkrueger
Liz Krueger is a fitness enthusiast from Minneapolis. She’s married to Dan, and together the couple run DK Fitness, a personal training business. Unsurprisingly, she’s in great shape.

Image: Instagram/mrslizkrueger
Krueger has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares snaps of her incredible physique, along with healthy living advice. She promotes proper nutrition and a balanced lifestyle, admitting that she too has “squishy bits.”

