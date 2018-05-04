This Writer Has Opened Up About A Childhood Trauma – And It’s Had A Hugely Powerful Impact On People

ADVERTISEMENT

With a Pulitzer Prize and numerous other awards to his name, writer Junot Díaz seems to have the world at his feet. But deep in his past lurks a dark secret, casting a shadow over every aspect of his life. Finally, he’s put pen to paper and opened up about his experiences in an article that will inspire survivors across the globe.

Today, Díaz is a successful author who has won praise for a number of novels and short stories over the years. He also teaches creative writing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and edits fiction for the Boston Review. However, his story began as a young boy in Azua, a municipality in the Caribbean state of Dominican Republic.

Díaz was born on December 31, 1968, although he has only hazy memories of his childhood in the Dominican Republic. Then, in 1974, he immigrated to New Jersey to join his father, who had found work in the United States. There, Díaz began attending school and developed an enormous appetite for books.

