20 Years After Diana Died, Her Letters Were Made Public – And What They Reveal Is Deeply Moving

Since her death in 1997, Princess Diana has become such a symbol of loss and tragedy that it’s easy to forget she was a real person with flaws, hopes and dreams. But 20 years after the car crash which claimed her, new letters have been released which reveal a little of the woman behind the myth. They also reveal heartwarming new details about her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, providing us with an enticing look into the minutiae of royal life. It’s no wonder fans of the late Princess couldn’t wait to get their hands on them when they recently came up for auction.

It’s very possible that, given the choice, Diana would rather not have been royalty at all. But, before her marriage, her title was “Lady” and a Lady is always expected to make a suitable match. During the summer months of 1980 she found herself in the orbit of Prince Charles, heir to the throne of Great Britain.

After an appropriate period of courting, Diana and Charles got engaged. Then, just one year later, they married in July 1981. But although the image they presented on the surface was a happy one, there were signs that not all was well. When Charles was asked after the wedding announcement if he was in love with his wife-to-be, he famously responded with, “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

